Union Minister Prakash Javadekar praised and felicitated doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, bank and government employees who have been continuously serving the nation despite the coronavirus threat.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday felicitated frontline COVID-19 warriors by giving them letters of appreciation and said that the country will triumph over the virus.

“We are felicitating doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, bank and government employees for their hard work during COVID-19,” Javadekar said while speaking to media.

Speaking on the matter of violence against the health and police staff, he said that in order to mitigate the violence against these warriors an ordinance has been brought.

“Attacks on them will not be tolerated and that is why we have brought an ordinance against such acts,” he said.

Speaking to ANI, Kamlesh Chanderia, Chief Nursing Officer, AIIMS, said that she was honoured to receive the letter of appreciation and added that it will motivate them.

“I am very happy after receiving a letter of appreciation. Nurses are playing a vital role in COVID-19 time. I thank Javadekar Ji for appreciating us. This will motivate us to do better and work hard,” Kamlesh said.

The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday had approved the promulgation of an Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to “protect healthcare service personnel and property including their living/working premises against violence during epidemics.” President Ram Nath Kovind approved it earlier today.

Today, as per the Health Ministry’s website, the number of coronavirus positive cases raised to 21,393, of which, 16,454 are active, while 4,257 have recovered. The death toll has grown to 681, the Health Ministry data added.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App