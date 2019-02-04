Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that the TMC chief has staged the protest to avoid CBI probe and save herself. According to the reports, Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar has also joined West Bengal Chief Minister and sat on a dharna.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday lashed out at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The senior BJP leader said that the TMC chief has staged the protest to avoid CBI probe and save herself. “This is not Narendra Modi’s emergency but Mamata Banerjee’s emergency in Bengal. She is on a dharna to save herself from the CBI,” said Prakash Javadekar.

Prakash Javadekar, in a presser, said that West Bengal CM has begun her sit-in protest in Kolkata to save corrupts. The CBI had attempted to grill the Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams but the CBI sleuths failed to do so. The Union Minister Prakash Javadekar added that Mamata Banerjee is insisting it stifled the spirit of Constitution and federalism.

