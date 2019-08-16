Union Minister Rajnath Singh: Union minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Pokhran to pay tribute to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary, said that India has adhered to the policy of no first use on nuclear weapons but it may change in future.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said India has strictly adhered to the doctrine of no first use policy on nuclear weapons but it may change in future, depending on the circumstances. He said that till today the country nuclear policy’s was no first use, now it may see a drastic change in future. The Union minister was in Pokhran to pay tribute to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary. He said that Pokhran was the area which witnessed late PM’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remained firmly committed to the doctrine of no first use.

While praising Vajpayee, Singh said that the status of a responsible nuclear nation became a pride for India and the country will be thankful to him for his greatness. In 2016, the defence minister and former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar had made a similar statement, questioning the country’s policy towards nuclear weapons.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says in Pokhran, "Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in the future depends on the circumstances."

Singh remarks came at a time when both India and Pakistan are at loggerheads over Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories. Pakistan with the help of China took the issue to United Nations Security Council where consultations were held in a closed-door meeting.

Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji's firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of 'No First Use'. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances.

Since August, curfew-like restrictions are imposed in Kashmir. All the mediums of communication are cut. Most of the political leaders have been detained.

