Dismissing Congress leader Shahi Tharoor's allegations, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said that no money was spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness challenge video. He further stated that video was recorded by PMO photographer. Earlier in the day, Shashi Tharoor alleged that Rs 20 crore was spent in ads for Yoga Day and 35 crores was spent for PMO India's fitness challenge video.

Slamming Shashi Tharoor, the BJP leader tweeted, "Not surprised Mr @ShashiTharoor, falsehoods are ur substitute 4 facts No money was spent 4 PM's fitness video. It was recorded by PMO videographer. This article is based on 'solid proof' of hearsay and I assure you, sir, not a single 'lamb' was sacrificed for the video, let alone 35."

Earlier in the day, Shashi Tharoor alleged that Rs 20 crore was spent in ads for Yoga Day and 35 crores was spent for PMO India’s fitness challenge video. The Congress leader tweeted, “20 crore rupees in ads for #YogaDay, 35 lambs for @PMOIndia’s fitness video! Disgraceful. This government is all about smoke & mirrors. Hype is their substitute for hope — the hopes they have destroyed.”

Ahead of the World Yoga Day on June 21, the fitness challenge was started by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as a part of the Hum Fit to India Fit. The main objective of fitness challenge, as per minister, was to make people aware about the importance of physical activity in life.

The fitness challenge was in trend for many days as personalities, including Bollywood actors, politicians, took part in it. However, opposition parties blamed the government for wasting money in the name of promoting fitness in the country.

On June 12, PM Modi uploaded a video of him stretching after he accepted fitness challenge from Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. PM Modi also nominated Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in a fitness challenge, but JDS leader refused to accept the challenge, saying that he is more concerned about his state’s fitness.

