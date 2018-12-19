While speaking to media, Ramdas Athawale said that the Rs 15 lakh will come slowly, not in a single time. He further revealed that the Central government has asked for money from the RBI but the central bank is not releasing the funds, hence the money cannot be collected.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday laid blame on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for proving to be a hindrance in the promised deposition of Rs 15 lakh into each Indian’s bank account. The 58-year-old politician further stressed that Rs 15 lakh, which were promised by PM Narendra Modi during his prime ministerial campaign in 2014, will not come in a single installment but slowly.

While speaking to media, Ramdas Athawale said that the Rs 15 lakh will come slowly, not in a single time. He further revealed that the Central government has asked for money from the RBI but the central bank is not releasing the funds, hence the money cannot be collected. Athawale cited technical issues as RBI’s problem for not being able to dispense the amount.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: 15 lakh rupees (promised by the central government in every bank account) will come slowly, not at a single time. Asked for money from RBI but they are not giving. So the amount can't be collected. There are some technical issues. (17.12.18) pic.twitter.com/OO5dLH3Pd7 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2018

The Republican Party of India chief was talking about the promise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made during his campaign in 2014. The senior BJP leader had said that every bank account in the country will receive Rs 15 lakh each after the recovery of all the black money that has been hoarded both in India and overseas.

After almost four-and-a-half years of PM Modi’s regime, the promise remains unfulfilled and the BJP leadership, especially the PM, often become a subject of criticism and online trolls for failing to deliver on the promise.

Earlier in the week, Ramdas Athawale was in headlines after saying that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is not a Pappu anymore. He said that after winning the three Hindi heartland states after the recently conducted Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi has now become a Pappa.

