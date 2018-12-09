Ramdas Athawale slapped by party worker: A man slapped Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during an event in Maharashtra's Ambarnath city, prompting his party workers to beat him black and blue. The incident was caught on video, wherein the ínfurirated RPI workers were seen thrashing the accused who is said to Athawale's party worker though his identity is yet to be confirmed.

Ramdas Athawale slapped by party worker: A man slapped Union Minister Ramdas Athawale during an event in Maharashtra’s Ambarnath city, prompting his party workers to beat him black and blue. The incident took place when the prominent Dalit face in Narendra Modi government, Ramdas Athawale, came down from the dais of a congregation of Republican Party of India workers when the accused lunged at him and slapped him on the face, according to eyewitnesses. In the video that has gone viral, the ínfurirated RPI workers were seen thrashing the accused who is said to Athawale’s party worker though his identity is yet to be confirmed.

It is reported that the accused was Pravin Gosavi, a youth wing worker Republican Party of India. The attacker has been admitted to a hospital and police have filed an FIR against him. RPI workers have called for a statewide bandh today in protest of Ambarnath city’s incident.

Meanwhile, Athawale has expressed his displeasure over the incident and said security arrangements made by the authorities at the event were not adequate. The Dalit leader said he will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident, adding that matter should be investigated.

#WATCH Maha: People thrash Pravin Gosavi, a worker of the youth wing of Republican Party of India, who slapped Union Minister & party leader Ramdas Athawale at an event in Thane y'day. Gosavi has been admitted to a hospital. FIR registered against him, investigation on. (08.12) pic.twitter.com/zvYmNaV8Wi — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2018

Members of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) called for a statewide bandh today (December 9) after their party chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale was slapped during an event in Ambarnath city Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/diGYbh4gj3 pic.twitter.com/BbTrhrmOjr — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 8, 2018

Ramdas Athawle is Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government and his party Republican Party of India is a part of NDA government at the Centre. He is one of the few Dalit faces in NDA government-led by BJP at the Centre.

