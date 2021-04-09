Union minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad has crossed 1 million followers on Koo. He joined Koo in August 2020 and has been a driving force behind encouraging people to express themselves on Koo in multiple languages, especially their mother tongue. He constantly posts important information related to government initiatives and key policies in English as well as Hindi.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder, Koo, said that they are delighted to have Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad join them on this journey and to see him share his thoughts with fellow citizens in multiple Indian languages. He further stated that the minister has surpassed 1 million followers in just a few months and he is confident that the number of his followers on Koo will surpass the number of his followers on global social networks in a much shorter time. Many of the people who communicate with him on Koo don’t have profiles on other social networking sites and they are certain that they benefit greatly from the regular updates the minister shares on Koo.

With the presence of union ministers, government officials and top actors joining Koo, there has been an exponential increase in the user base and popularity of Koo. A homegrown rival to Twitter, Koo stresses on recognising and embracing Indian languages, so that every Indian can communicate and express in their mother tongue.

Read More: First Taiwan, then Philippines and now India: Time for world to act against China’s belligerence