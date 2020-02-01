Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the Modi government is ready to talk to the anti-Citizenship Act protesters in Shaheen Bagh. Almost after two months of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the government has taken the decision to talk to the protesters. Also, the decision has been taken when only a week is left for the Delhi people to cast their votes on February 8.

After two months of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, finally the Centre has agreed to talk to the anti-CAA protesters on the matter. The Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted on Saturday that government is ready to talk to protesters of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the @narendramodi govt is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA.

Government is ready to talk to protestors of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form and the @narendramodi govt is ready to communicate with them and clear all their doubts they have against CAA. pic.twitter.com/UjGikFN8tY — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 1, 2020

The decision has come out a week before the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 which is scheduled for February 8 and the Shaheen Bagh falls under the Okhla constituency. The area has become the epicenter for the anti-CAA protesters since the government announced the CAA.

The Shaheen Bagh road which has been blocked by the protesters for their peaceful demonstration connects Delhi and Noida and in view of the protest peaceful protest, Noida Traffic Police has closed the linking road from past so many days due to which people commuting between Delhi and Noida have been facing problems as they have to take the long routes to travel.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had visited the Shaheen Bagh area on Friday for examining the situation ahead of the Delhi polls on February 8 and he has said that there is no obstruction in area where poll activities will be conducted. He also said that police forces in large numbers have been deployed in the capital to keep a check on every situation.

Although, Delhi police have been requesting the protesters to vacate the 2.5 KM area as it is creating problems for the public who travel daily between Delhi and Noida. On the other hand, BJP MP’s and MLA’s have been giving provoking speeches in the election rallies in Delhi for the protesters protesting against CAA.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App