The controversy regarding the caste of Lord Hanuman doesn’t seem to end in the near future with politicians making bizzare statements everyday. The latest politician to add to the ongoing debate is Union Minister Satyapal Singh, who on Saturday said that Hunuman was an Aryan as there was no other caste during the time of Lord Ram and Hanuman. The statement has come after Nand Kumar Sai, Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, called Hanuman a tribal.

The controvery brewed after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during an election rally in Alwar, said that Bajarang Bali was a forest-dweller, who used to live in the mountains. Dalits, deprived, Hanuman took everyone long and unites everyone from east to west, north to south. Though CM Adityanath didn’t directly call Hanuman a dalit, he alluded to it.

After Adityanath’s comment, Nand Kumar Sai said that Hanuman is a gotra among tribals, like ‘Giddha’ gotra or ‘Reechh’ gotra. He stressed that there was a ‘Tigga’ gotra as well which meant ‘vanar’ or monkey. Sai claimed that these ‘Garud’ and ‘Reechh’ were part of Lord Ram’s army when he went to war with Ravana. And based on these facts, Hanuman was not a Dalit but a tribal.

After Sai’s claim, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari condemned the UP chief minister saying that it was Bharatiya Janata Party’s policy to divide individuals and the society and it was not for the first time that they have divided Gods into castes.

Not only the opposition but Yogi Adityanath if facing flak from his own party as well. BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Surendra Singh has came out to denounce CM Adityanath for calling Hanuman a Dalit. He said that it was inappropriate to relate God with a caste. God is above caste. There are Gods of all castes, relating them with a particular caste was not appropriate.

