A day after Union minister Satyapal Singh claimed that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution of man was scientifically incorrect, micro-blogging platform Twitter is abuzz with responses. While most people have urged the minister to not delve into science unnecessarily, he is found support with certain sections who believe these theories must be questioned and debated upon. Singh had earlier stirred a storm by saying that our ancestors never mentioned that they witnessed an ape turning into a man.

“Darwin’s theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Since the man is seen on Earth he has always been a man. Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man,” Mr Singh had told reporters in Aurangabad on Saturday. He had further said that the theory should not be taught to children in school.

