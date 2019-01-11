Union Minister Smriti Irani, in an EXCLUSIVE Facebook interview, with Sheela Bhatt talked about various issues and answered all the questions directly asked by the netizens. Slamming the Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh between Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), Smriti Irani said that Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati don't have the capacity to lead alone.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, in an EXCLUSIVE Facebook interview, with Sheela Bhatt talked about various issues and answered all the questions directly asked by the netizens. Smriti Irani said that the Narendra Modi government has done many big things for the country including the Jan Dhan Yojna, Sanitisation, policies for farmers and poor. Smiriti Irani asserted on the Ram Mandir issue and she said that party is all committed for the construction of Ram Temple by the legal means. She praised BJP president for his sharp and successful policies and decision, which made the party stronger.

Pointing at the Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said that people of Amethi love and support her more than any other leader of the opposition.

