Smriti Irani: Union Minister Smriti Irani had recently posted her daughter, Zoish Irani selfie on her Instagram account, however later Irani took down the picture. Taking on to her Instagram handle, she explained that the reason she took down the picture was because the bully in her daughter’s class, A Jha, mocks her and encourages his pals in school to humiliate Irani’s daughter for how she looks on he mother’s Instagram post.

Initially, when her daughter came to her with tears in her eyes asking her to delete the post, Irani obliged as she couldn’t bear to see her daughter cry. However, she soon realized that by deleting her daughter’s picture she was supporting the bully.

She continued the post writing about her daughter’s achievement and how much she is proud to be Zoish Irani’s Mother. Zoish Irani is an all-rounder and Irani especially highlighted her sports achievement. Zoish is a record holder in Limca Books, 2nd Dan black belt in Karate and has been awarded bronze medal twice at the world championships. Irani had also taken on to Instagram to congratulate Zoish when she cleared her CBSE class 10 Boards in May 2019. Smriti Irani’s post has got more than 50,000 likes in a few hours and actor and host like Manish Paul has also appreciated her for not letting this incident pass by.

Smriti Irani is one of the strongest ladies in Indian politics and her stand on the practice of bullying in schools means a lot for schools where bullying is a daily activity. Being the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, the nation hopes that she will take some action to remove the ugly practice of Bullying in schools and Universities all across the nation.

