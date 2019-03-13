Union Minister Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for links with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: BJP minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that reports have indicated how Gandhi and Vadra families have described dynastic corruption. She slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his alleged links to arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. Irani added that Gandhi is now hiding behind Robert Vadra.

Union Minister Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for links with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his alleged links to arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. Addressing a press conference, Irani said that the facts that have come out in news in the past 24 hours clearly indicate how Gandhi and Vadra families have described dynastic corruption. Union Minister for textiles Irani said reports have suggested that HL Pahwa was financed and supported by CC Tampa, adding that investigation has found money trail between Thampi and HL Pahwa amounting to Rs 54 crore.

Union Minister said that Thampi is a name that figures in the investigation with regard to not only a petroleum deal under United Progressive Alliance-led by Congress but also financial violation with regard to a land transaction in Delhi.

She added that Gandhi is now hiding behind Robert Vadra. Irani further said that a relationship between Thampi and Bhandari was publicly known.

BJP minister said that Bhandari has close links to Robert Vadra and is also under investigation for defence deals.

Irani stated that facts which have been revealed clearly establish a relationship between Gandhi and arms dealer Bhandari, referring to a media report which states Congress president purchased 6.5 acres of land at a low rate from Pahwa.

About the controversial Rafale deal, Irani said that In connection the involvement of Bhandari has been found in how the documents were stolen from the Defence Department.

In 2017, the Enforcement Directorate seized over Rs 26 crore assets of Bhandari for holding undisclosed assets in foreign countries. He was earlier booked in 2016 by the ED.

Smriti Irani: In the past 24 hours, the facts that have come out in news, indicates how Gandhi-Vadra family has described "parivarik brashtachar" pic.twitter.com/QJlTwfq3sP — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019

Smriti Irani: Reports have suggested that HL Pahwa was suitably financed & supported by CC Tahmpi. Investigation have found money trail between CC Thampi & HL Pawa amounting to Rs 54 cr. pic.twitter.com/HBekJc3Sjx — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019

Smriti Irani:CC Thampi is a name that figures in probe with regard to not only a petroleum deal under UPA but also financial violation with regard to land transaction in Delhi NCR amounting to Rs280 cr. A relationship b/w CC Thampi & arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari is publicly known pic.twitter.com/TZqCWAZKCL — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019

