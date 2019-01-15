Among the 1.25 crore pilgrims who bathed at the sacred Sangam, Union minister Smriti Imrani was also present to mark the commencement of Kumbh Mela 2019 with the holy dip. A few hours ago, Union textiles minister took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of her taking the holy dip in Ganga. The minister tweeted the photo with the caption "Har Har Gange".

A sea of devotees arrived in Prayaraj on Tuesday to take the holy dip or ‘shahi snan’ early in the morning. Among the 1.25 crore pilgrims who bathed at the sacred Sangam, Union minister Smriti Imrani was also present to mark the commencement of Kumbh Mela 2019 with the holy dip. A few hours ago, Union textiles minister took to her Twitter handle to share a picture of her taking the holy dip in Ganga. The minister tweeted the photo with the caption “Har Har Gange”.

Earlier on Monday, troops of devotees landed in Uttar Pradesh to take the holy bath in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the vanished Saraswati — dubbed as Sangam. Sangam is one of the most sacred places for Hindus as taking a bath there during the Kumbh or the 49-day event helps cleanse body and soul and puts an end to the never-ending cycle of birth and death i.e. brings salvation.

The Prayagran Mela Authority has expected that over 100 million devotees will visit the Kumbh Mela 2019. The massive event will continue for the next 48 days marking India’s most celebrated ritual. Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has been making every possible move to make the Prayagraj Mela efficient.

According to reports, over 20,000 police personnel, paramilitary forces and other security forces to provide security for the visiting pilgrims. A couple of days ago, the UP administration came into action after a fire broke out in one of the tents turning 6 others into ashes. No injuries were reported during the incident.

