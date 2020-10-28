BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. She shared this information on Twitter and has asked people who have been in close proximity with her to get their Coronavirus test done.

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani has tested positive for Covid-19, she tweeted on Wednesday. The MP from Amethi has requested those who came in her contact to get a Covid test at the earliest.

“It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” Irani tweeted.

Irani had been actively participating in the election rally for Bihar and Bypoll Gujarat for past few days. On October 24, she had addressed a rally at Gujarat’s Vadodara and Bihar’s Bikram area while on October 26, she had addressed a rally in Bodh Gaya for the Bihar Assembly election.

India’s coronavirus tally neared the 80-lakh mark on Wednesday with 43,893 new Covid-19 infections. India reports 43,893 new COVID-19 cases, tally stands at 79,90,322. India’s total cases surged to 79,90,322 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

