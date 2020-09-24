Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. Earlier this month he was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after he contracted coronavirus disease.

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who was being treated for coronavirus, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday.“Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi is no more. He died at AIIMS Delhi today. He was COVID positive,” a senior official of AIIMS said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and said Suresh Angadi was an exceptional worker who made the party strong in Karnataka.“Suresh Angadi was an exceptional karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka.

He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed his condolences.“Deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Suresh Angadi, MoS Railways who succumbed to COVID. Heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray to Almighty that his soul rests in peace.Angadi had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11 and was undergoing treatment.

The national flag will be flown half-mast on Thursday in all government offices in Delhi due to demise of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.“Due to the sad demise of Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, it has been decided that the national flag will be flown half-mast on 24 September 2020 in all Government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown,” the MHA said in a tweet. Suresh Angadi, who was being treated for coronavirus, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday.



Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of MoS Railways and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Suresh Angadi ji. He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and party. My deepest condolences are with his family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 23, 2020

Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind and several other leaders expressed their condolences over Suresh Angadi’s demise.

“Shocked to know the passing away of Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka. With his indomitable spirit, he carried out public service with humility and perseverance. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the loved ones,” the President said.Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences and said Suresh Angadi will be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and the BJP.



“Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of MoS Railways and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Suresh Angadiji. He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and party. My deepest condolences are with his family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” Shah said in a tweet.Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he was deeply pained to know about the untimely demise of Suresh Angadi ji.The Speaker said that the late leader will be remembered for his selfless service to the people and the nation.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal went to the residence of Suresh Angadi to pay their tributes.



“It is unfortunate that one of our senior leaders Angadiji passed away today. Throughout his life, he worked for the welfare of people. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family so that they can overcome this grief,” Nadda told reporters.Goyal said Suresh Angadiji “was an absolutely wonderful human being”.“It is a deep personal loss for me. He was elder to me, he always guided and supported me. Under his leadership, Indian railways was taking many new dimensions,” Goyal said.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his condolences.Angadi had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11 and was undergoing treatment.

