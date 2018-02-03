Union Minister Uma Bharti has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to high blood pressure. The hospital has said that her condition is stable and she is undergoing medication. Bharti has been dealing with the issue of hypertension for quite sometime and had been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) earlier in 2016 and 2017 as well.

Union Minister Uma Bharti was on Friday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to hypertension. The hospital has said that her condition is stable and she is being provided with the medication. “She had this knee ailment for some years now. Last evening the pain was unbearable for her. She had to be admitted to AIIMS last night,” a close aid was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Bharti was admitted to AIIMS earlier in 2016 and 2017 after she complained of chest pain and hypertension.

Earlier, Bharti was removed from the Ministry of Ganga Rejuvenation and Water Resources during the cabinet reshuffle last year and was assigned the portfolio of Sanitation and Drinking Water. Ms Bharti had said that she was not unhappy with the change and looked forward to continuing the good work in the new department as well. “I don’t mind the change because I am totally obsessed with the Ganga. What I wanted to do for the Ganga can be done in this department also. Why has it been changed? I cannot give you an answer — only the appropriate authority can give you the answer. But I am happy. Ganga was a reason for which I was little bit reluctant to fight elections because I wanted to work with a free spirit, for public awareness,” she was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

It is believed that Bharti would be playing a big role in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections November this year and has already shifted her base to the state.