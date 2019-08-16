Reports said the Kashmir's issue will be discussed after China had requested the world body to hold a session on the important issue. Pakistan had also written a letter to UNSC President over the issue.

The United Nations Security Council is likely to hold a discussion on Kashmir issue today. The discussion will be taken to hold under closed-door consultations format at around 10 am. The recent topic of Kashmir’s special status will be discussed after China request the world body to hold a session on the important issue.

Reports said China had urged the council to hold consultations on Thursday but the council denied to hold and scheduled the topic for Friday. Reports said the meeting between Security Council will not be broadcast or accessible to reporters. The closed-door meeting also precludes Pakistan from participating.

Earlier, this week, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had written a letter to UNSC President Joanna Wronecka over the Kashmir issue and requested him to hold a meeting of the council to discuss the recent move of India of scrapping Article 370.

On August 5, Home Minister Amit Shah in a landmark decision abrogate Article 370 and bifurcated the Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. Since then, the valley is reeling under strict curfew and restrictions have been placed.

Reports claimed that China had backed Pakistan after latter opposed India’s move to revoke the autonomy of J&K under Article 370.

On August 14, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to take up the Kashmir issue at all international forums. Khan also claimed that the silence could break out war between India and Pakistan. China had also criticized the Indian government’s move which claims part of Ladakh as its territory. Meanwhile, India has described the Jammu and Kashmir issue as their internal matter.

