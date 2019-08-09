Article 370 Kashmir news: Pakistan had written a letter to UNSC regarding India's move about the abrogation of Article 370. The UNSC has refused to comment on the issue. In a press briefing, UNSC president Joanna Wronecka has refused to comment on the issue.

UN Security Council has refused to comment on Pakistan’s letter regarding the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370. UNSC president Joanna Wronecka on Thursday refused to comment on the letter pertaining to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Joanna Wronecka was addressing media when she was asked to comment on the leetr sent by Pakistan. Joanna said no comments on the letter which seems UNSC is not interested over the issue.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had written a letter to UN Secretary-General regarding the recent decision by the Indian government to scrap the special status of J&K. Pakistan claimed that the recent action by India violated the UNSC resolution on J&K.

On Thursday, United States urged Pakistan to practice restraint after the government issued threats and decided to snap trade and downgrading diplomatic ties with India.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General has appealed both the countries to exercise restraint and has said he is monitoring the situation of J&K. UNSC spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has stated that UNSC is concerned about the 1972 Simla Agreement which states the final status of J&K is to be settled by peaceful means. He said the UNSC has called all the parties to refrain from taking steps which could prove dangerous to the J&K.

The relations between India and Pakistan took u-turn after Home MInister Amit Shah on Monday scrapped the Article 370 by moving the bill in the Parliament. The bill also divided the J&K into two Union Territories-J&K and Ladakh.

Ministry of External Affairs has asked Pakistan to review its decision by normalizing the diplomatic channels. The MEA has said that Pakistan should think twice over the decision as J&K is an internal matter and Pakistan’s allegations are not based on facts.

