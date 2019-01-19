The United India Rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has garnered immense support from the key opposition parties as well as from the people across the country. Today, the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata witnessed the coalition of almost all the key opposition parties to overthrow the BJP in forthcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A mega anti-BJP rally headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took place at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata today. Dubbed as the United India Rally, the meeting can be seen as what most of the political pundits termed it “an-anti BJP” rally. Various key opposition party leaders arrived in Kolkata to extend their support to the efforts carried out by TMC chief and be a part of the event that showcased the Opposition’s strength against the ruling government.

Besides Mamata, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, DMK chief MK Stalin, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party head Sharad Pawar were among the top national leaders who took to the stage to address the colossal crowd gathered at Brigade grounds.

The speeches made by the top leaders were kept short but loud enough to be heard by the crowd and the ruling BJP. While West Bengal CM gave an open challenge to the Modi government saying it has past its expiry date, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav made it clear that this new year, the country will see a new Prime Minister.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was also among the top Opposition leaders to address the rally and rant against the ruling government. He claimed that the rally will surely rob Modiji of his sleep. Taking a dig at PM Modi, Tejashwi altered the PM Modi’s patent slogan saying if PM Modi thinks he is Chowkidaar, then the people of this country are thanedars (cops).

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the Modi-led central government saying that the government has almost destroyed the jobs left in the country. He said before coming into power, PM Modi had promised to generate 20 million jobs every year, but 16 million people have lost jobs till now.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that regional parties have the strong instinct to connect with the people and protect the interests of their respective states. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his support saying that with this meeting the only message Opposition is sharing is that BJP has divided the nation, and the Opposition is trying to unite India.

