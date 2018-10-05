Jinnie Lee, a US Embassy spokesperson, said that intent of US' implementation of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) is to impose costs on Russia for its malign behaviour. Lee added that the act primarily targets stopping the flow of money to Russia's defence sector.

Just a couple of hours after India inked a $5 billion deal with Russia for S-400 surface-to-air defence system, the United States on Friday downplayed the looming fears of impositions on India for making the acquisition from its nemesis. The US reiterated that its order of imposing tough sanctions against Russia was not intended at damaging the military capabilities of its allies and partners.

Jinnie Lee, a US Embassy spokesperson, said that intent of US’ implementation of Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) is to impose costs on Russia for its malign behaviour. Lee added that the act primarily targets stopping the flow of money to Russia’s defence sector.

“CAATSA is not intended to impose damage to the military capabilities of our allies or partners,” added Jinnie Lee in response to India’s purchase of S-400 missile system from Russia.

However, the US Embassy spokesperson stressed that waiver on CAATSA will be considered on a transaction-by-transaction basis as no sanctions decisions can be prejudged.

“The waiver authority is not for a blanket waiver. It is transaction-specific. There are strict criteria for considering a waiver,” said Lee.

Earlier in the day, India concluded the multi-billion dollar deal for the most advanced surface-to-air defence system with Russia on President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi.

The deal was wrapped amid the US warning that punitive sanctions will be imposed against a country which executes significant business deals with the Russians.

Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump had taken a jibe at India saying New Delhi wants to please him by having a trade deal with America. Reportedly, there is a trade deal in motion between the two countries which India has initiated.

During his comments, Trump called India “tariff king” citing that the country has levied exorbitant tariff rates on various American products. He then threatened to impose similar tariffs on Indian products but there has been no update on the issue so far.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More