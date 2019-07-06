The University of Lucknow has issued notification for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Foreman & other. The last date for applying for the posts is today, July 6, 2019

University of Lucknow Recruitment 2019: University of Lucknow Recruitment 2019 has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Foreman & Other. All eligible candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before July 6, 2019.

Important Dates:

Last date of Application – July 6, 2019

University of Lucknow Vacancy Details:

Assistant Professor ( Civil, Electronics & Communication, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer science & Engineering, and Mathematics) – 27 Posts

Training and Placement Officer – 1 post

Laboratory Instructor (Civil Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer science & Workshop) – 14 Posts

Foreman – 01 Post

Carpenter & Mechanic – 02 Posts

Pay Scale –

Assistant professor – 55,000Rs + C.P.F per month

Training and Placement Officer – 55,000 Rs + C.P.F per month

Laboratory Instructor ( Civil Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer science & Workshop) – 18,000Rs + C.P.F per month

Foreman – 18000+ C.P.F per month

Carpenter & Mechanic – 15,000 Rs + C.P.F per month

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor, Foreman & other Posts:

Educational Qualification – Laboratory Instructor ( Civil Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science & Work Shop) – Candidate should have a diploma degree in relevant discipline.

Foreman – candidate should have a diploma in Mechanical/ Production discipline

Selection Process for University of Lucknow Job:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the interview conducted by the organization.

How to Apply for University of Lucknow Assistant Professor, Foreman & Other job:

Eligible candidates can apply by sending their filled up application form along with other necessary documents of the Registrar, the University of Lucknow on or before July 6, 2019.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to check the link below:

university-of-Lucknow-recruitment-2019-for-45-assistant-professor-foreman-and-other-posts.pdf

