University of Lucknow Recruitment 2019: University of Lucknow Recruitment 2019 has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Foreman & Other. All eligible candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before July 6, 2019.
Important Dates:
Last date of Application – July 6, 2019
University of Lucknow Vacancy Details:
Assistant Professor ( Civil, Electronics & Communication, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer science & Engineering, and Mathematics) – 27 Posts
Training and Placement Officer – 1 post
Laboratory Instructor (Civil Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer science & Workshop) – 14 Posts
Foreman – 01 Post
Carpenter & Mechanic – 02 Posts
Pay Scale –
Assistant professor – 55,000Rs + C.P.F per month
Training and Placement Officer – 55,000 Rs + C.P.F per month
Laboratory Instructor ( Civil Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer science & Workshop) – 18,000Rs + C.P.F per month
Foreman – 18000+ C.P.F per month
Carpenter & Mechanic – 15,000 Rs + C.P.F per month
Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor, Foreman & other Posts:
Educational Qualification – Laboratory Instructor ( Civil Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science & Work Shop) – Candidate should have a diploma degree in relevant discipline.
Foreman – candidate should have a diploma in Mechanical/ Production discipline
Selection Process for University of Lucknow Job:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the interview conducted by the organization.
How to Apply for University of Lucknow Assistant Professor, Foreman & Other job:
Eligible candidates can apply by sending their filled up application form along with other necessary documents of the Registrar, the University of Lucknow on or before July 6, 2019.
For detailed information, candidates are advised to check the link below:
university-of-Lucknow-recruitment-2019-for-45-assistant-professor-foreman-and-other-posts.pdf