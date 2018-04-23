Comparing former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with Nazi party leader, Adolf Hitler, Netaji’s grandnephew said that Adolf Hitler was a nationalist whose intention was to conquer Europe but he never betrayed his own nation. On the other hand, Nehru wanted to sit on the throne without fighting. He added that Nehru was having dinners with British Leaders at the time they were killing and torturing Indians.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s grandnephew and BJP’s Bengal president, Chandra Kumar Bose on Saturday compared the first Prime Minister of the nation Jawaharlal Nehru with the leader of the Nazi Party, Adolf Hitler. Stirring a controversy, Chandra Kumar Bose said that unlike Nehru, Hitler never betrayed his nation. Bose who is known to be a vocal critic of Nehru, also claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru just wanted to sit on the throne by “su***** up to the British rulers.” He further accused him of betraying his own nation.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Bose said that Hitler was a nationalist who had a dream to rule Europe. However he never betrayed his people. “Well Hitler was a nationalist whose intention was to conquer Europe but he never betrayed his nation. Nehru wanted to sit on the throne without fighting- but su****g up to the British. In short, Nehru betrayed his nation,” he said. Stating that Hitler was “Devil” and that he was not “supporting him”, he said that no matter what, Hitler was not a fraud like Nehru. In his subsequent tweet, he said, “I’m not supporting Hitler-of course he was a devil but he was not fraudulent like Nehru who in the guise of being a nationalist was actually a British lackey. The British tortured and killed millions of Indians over a period of 200 years-but #Nehru wined and dined with them!”

Well Hitler was a nationalist who's intention was to conquer Europe- but he never betrayed his nation. Nehru wanted to sit on the throne without fighting- but sucking up to the British. In short Nehru betrayed his nation . — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) April 21, 2018

I'm not supporting Hitler-of course he was a devil- but he was not fraudulent like Nehru – who in the guise of being a nationalist was actually a British lackey.TheBritish tortured&killed millions of Indians over a period of 200 years-but #Nehru wined&dined with them! — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) April 21, 2018

ALSO READ: VHP man, who is followed by BJP ministers on Twitter, cancels Ola ride because driver was Muslim

He further accused Nehru of portraying a totally different image in front of the people just so he could achieve his motive. He also blamed the former Prime Minister for the partition of India and claimed that he had betrayed his nation. He said, “Hitler was responsible for holocaust but he never projected any different image- Nehru on the other projected completely a personality that he wasn’t-mainly responsible for Partition of India which led to disastrous consequences. A leader who betrayed the nation.”

ALSO READ: No more couch potatoes! CBSE plans to make Health and Physical Education compulsory for Classes 9 to 12

ALSO READ: Saffron-clad dirty old man caught masturbating at Kathua rape protest in Delhi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App