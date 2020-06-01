Restrictions on one passenger travelling in autos and e-rickshaws have been withdrawn.

As unlock 1 comes into effect from Monday to contain COVID-19 spread, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a detailed set of restrictions and relaxations in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Kejriwal said the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

“If we open the borders, people from across the States will come to Delhi for medical treatment and all the available beds will be occupied,” said Kejriwal.

According to guidelines, the lockdown period in the containment zones in the territory of NCT of Delhi has been extended up to June 30 and various activities are allowed and restricted in areas outside containment zone.

As per the guidelines, all District Magistrates of Delhi and their counterpart District Deputy Commissioners of Police shall ensure the strict enforcement of these instructions and shall also adequately inform and sensitize the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance, in letter and spirit.

List of Activities Barred in Delhi

* Metro Rail services

* All schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions, etc., will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

* Hotels and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police/government officials/healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists and those used for quarantine facilities, and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports.

* All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

* All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings and large congregations.

* All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

* Spas

Activities Permitted With Restrictions

* Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery and takeaway of food items.

* Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as Cluster) shall be permitted with the condition that not more than 20 passengers shall be allowed at one time inside the bus.

* In the case of buses, boarding shall be allowed only from the rear door while de-boarding shall be allowed only from the front door.

Before entering into the bus, each passenger shall be screened through a thermal gun on ‘best effort’ basis. The Transport Department shall deploy an adequate number of bus marshals inside each bus at all times for maintaining social distancing inside the bus and restricting the number of passengers to 20.

* The transportation of passengers, other than by buses, shall also be allowed. After disembarkment of every passenger, the driver shall disinfect the passenger sitting area.

* All private and government offices shall be permitted to function in full strength. However, for private offices, as far as possible the practice of work from home should be followed.

* Earlier restrictions on one passenger travelling in autos and e-rickshaws have been withdrawn.

Shops And Markets

* All markets and market complexes shall remain open.

* Social distancing (2 Gaz Ki Doori) will be maintained in all cases. If social distancing is not maintained by any shop, then the said shop shall be liable to be closed in view of public health hazard involved in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and the shopkeeper shall also be liable for prosecution under the relevant laws.

* Barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed.

* Industrial establishments shall be permitted to function.

* Construction activities shall be permitted wherever the workers are available on-site or could be transported to the site from within the NCT of Delhi.

* Marriage related gathering subject to social distancing (maximum 50 guests allowed)

* Funeral/last rites related gathering subject to social distancing (maximum 20 persons allowed.

* RWAs shall not prevent any person from performing their services and duties, which has been permitted under these guidelines.

Containment Zones-Lockdown

* Containment zones-lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the Containment Zones till June 30.

* Containment zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW.

* In the Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining a supply of essential goods and services.

* In the Containment Zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required. Guidelines of MoHFW shall be taken into consideration for the above purpose.

