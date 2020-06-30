The new guidelines, that mandate extended lockdown for containment zones and new directives for a phased economic re-opnening, will come into effect on July 1.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 to open up more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

According to the new guidelines which will come into effect from July 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

After extensive consultation with States and Union Territories, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020, MHA said.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner.

Activities such as Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. Similarly, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious functions or other large congregations etc shall not be permitted.

Dates for the opening of these activities will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation, MHA said.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31, 2020.

Containment zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State/UT Governments with a view to containing the COVID-19 spread, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW).

The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

“Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner. Night curfew timings are being further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10 pm to 5 am. Further, relaxations in night curfew have been given for the seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes,” MHA said.

“Shops depending upon their area can have more than five persons at a time. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance. Training institutions of the Central and State Governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020. SOP in this regard will be issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India,” MHA said.

MHA has said that within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

“These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW. Activities in the Containment Zones shall be monitored strictly by the State/UT authorities, and the guidelines relating to containment measure in these zones shall be strictly implemented. MOHFW will monitor the proper delineation of Containment Zones and implementation of the containment measures,” MHA said while giving powers to the state to decide on activities outside containment zones.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force, between 10 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities and other relaxation given in Unlock 2.

National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensuring social distancing. Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers.

“MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives,” the Home Ministry said.

