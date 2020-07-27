The nation moves towards Unlock 3.0 as the Unlock 2.0 is near its end. With the third phase of unlocking, cinema halls and gyms are likely to reopen while the resumpion of metro trains across the country stands uncertain.

As the nation moves towards the end of Unlock 2.0 on July 31, the Home Ministry is preparing guidelines for Unlock 3.0. Compared to Unlock 2.0, Unlock 3.0 is expected to come with some more relaxations as the idea is to ease the lockdown in phases. But along with the relaxations, there will surely be some restrictions too as the Covid-19 cases have been increasing almost on a spree.

Even the Prime Minister, while addressing the nation through his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ spoke about the enormity of current situation of coronavirus in the country and the necessity of following the precautions against it.

India has reported over 50,000 cases in the last 24 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all the states today. He is likely to discuss the coronavirus situation in the states and the relaxations to be given.

With Unlock 3.0, Schools and Metro operations are likely to remain closed. The HRD Ministry consulted the parents about opening the schools but parents weren’t in favour. For metro trains, especially in Delhi, there has been a robust demand from the public for the resumption of the Delhi metro. However, as per the sources, there is no decision on resuming the metros anywhere across the country.

The cinema industry and the fitness industry are expecting that with Unlock 3.0, cinema halls and gyms will reopen for the public. Reports are rife that the ministry has sent a proposal for reopening of the cinema halls but the final decision will be taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

With Unlock 3.0, the authority would be given to states to decide for themselves, as per reports. Depending upon the coronavirus situation within the states, the states will decide whether or not to reopen the gyms and cinema halls.

