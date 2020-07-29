Unlock 3 guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Yoga institutes and gyms are allowed to open from August 5, 2020.

Unlock 3 guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Night curfew has been removed in Unlock 3.0. Yoga institutes and gyms are allowed to open from August 5, 2020. The government has extended the lockdown in containment zones till August 31.

Unlock 3 Guidelines

Night curfew has been removed

Yoga institutes and gyms are allowed to open from August 5, 2020. T he Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will issue Standard Operating Procedure in this regard for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Independence day celebrations have been allowed with social distancing and by following other norms for eg, wearing masks, etc. The instructions issued by MHA on 21.07.2020 will be followed in this case.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions to remain closed till August 31, 2020.

Metro, Cinema halls, swimming pools, bars, auditoriums to remain closed. The date of the reopening will be decided separately.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a restricted manner.

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregation are not allowed

The new guidelines issued today are based on feedback from the states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments, the MHA notice stated.

