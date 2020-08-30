Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Metro train services will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced Unlock 4.0 guidelines with various restrictions.

With the beginning of the Unlock-4 phase of relaxations of coronavirus disease necessitated lock down, Delhi Metro will start operating from the first week of September. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made full preparations on its part. As the Delhi Metro restores its services, the authorities will take several steps for the safety of Delhi Metro passengers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on this day informed that the Delhi Metro will finally resume services on September 7 in a phased manner.“I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner,” the CM tweeted.

Here are the guidelines that have been formed for passengers to use Delhi Metro services:

No mask, no entry: It will be mandatory to put on COVID-19 necessitated masks in metro stations and inside trains as well. Passengers wanting to travel without masks will not be allowed to enter the Delhi Metro premises.

Longer halts at stations: Trains will halt at platforms for a longer duration than usual. This has been devised so that passengers can maintain a safe distance from each other while boarding/de-boarding trains.The current stoppage time is 10-20 seconds.

Sanitizers at Delhi Metro entry gate: Every metro station will have a arrangement of sanitisers. Specialised staff or security guards stationed at the Delhi Metro stations will help the passengers sanitise their hands.

Thermal screening: There will be thermal scanning of all the people at the Delhi Metro station before the trip.

Smart cards, no tokens: New smart cards with auto top-up facility, stickers on social distancing norms will be pasted on seats and platform floors.

Limited passengers: One train coach can accommodate about 50 passengers on seats and a total of nearly 300 riders in the entire compartment, including standing commuters. With social distancing norms, this number will reduce drastically.

Use of lifts and escalators: Total of only three people will be allowed at one time in a lift and passengers will have to maintain a one step gap on escalators.

Social distancing at Delhi Metro premises: On platform floors, large stickers bearing ‘Ensure Social Distancing’ message have been pasted at regular intervals, with a while circle bordered by an outer red circle, to alert passengers.

