Ministry of Home Affair on Wednesday said that they were leaving the decision on states and union territories to reopen schools and coaching institutes from October 15, 2020, in a graded manner. The MHA has also allowed the cinemas, theatres and multiplexes to reopen from October 15 with 50 per cent of their sitting capacity. Swimming pools would also be allowed to reopen for sportspersons training.

The Central government yesterday announced that educational institutions like schools and colleges will be permitted to re-open from October 15 onwards. States can still keep these institutions closed or allow them to re-open. The schools and colleges that receive permission to operate again can still stay closed if they so wish

Online teaching from a distance would continue and is to be encouraged. The Centre gave these permissions as part of the new phase of abolishing restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Exhibition halls, movie theatres and multiplexes will also be given leave to open. Although, the re-opening of these institutions is to be followed by strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines. For example, entertainment outlets need to work at a maximum seating limit of 50%.

The government of India has issued an order that school institutions cannot enforce attendance on students and students can attend schools only with the written consent of their parents.

