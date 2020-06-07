Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship will be opened in the capital from Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced revised guidelines for Unlock I that will come into effect from tomorrow, i.e June 8. In accordance with Centre’s guidelines, restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship will be opened in the capital from tomorrow. However, hotels and banquet halls shall remain closed. It has also been decided to open Delhi borders.

Expressing that ease in coronavirus lockdown doesn’t mean that the virus is over, Arvind Kejriwal urged everyone to wash their hands regularly, wear masks and maintain social distancing. He also urged the elderly to restrict their interaction with family members and others, especially children. Since they are most vulnerable to Covid-19, they have been advised to remain in one single room of their house. The same applies to people with co-morbidity cases.

Considering the rising number of cases, the state government has decided to reserve Delhi hospitals for the people of Delhi. Meanwhile, Central government’s hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals will also be reserved for Delhi residents, barring special surgeries. Furthermore, Delhi Government has decided to withdraw the special corona fee levied on the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor. The change will come into effect from June 10, 2020.

Delhi’s health infrastructure is needed to tackle Corona crisis at the moment https://t.co/GnTaCTDVkx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 7, 2020

Delhi Government has decided to withdraw the 'special corona fee' levied at 70% of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from 10th June 2020. pic.twitter.com/vDn3LPcA8p — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has jumped up to 27,654, including 16,229 active cases, 10,664 cured/discharged, migrated cases and 761 deaths.

