Unlock Phase I: Uttar Pradesh govt allows inter-state travel, but restrictions on the movement of people into Ghaziabad and Noida from Delhi to continue. Haryana govt decides to open the inter-state borders from June 1.

Unlock Phase I: The two-month-long nationwide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus has now entered the resurrection phase where the government will be relaxing the restrictions one after other. Haryana government has now opened the borders to allow the movement of commuters between Delhi and Gurgaon. Moreover, even after Uttar Pradesh govt has allowed interstate travel, the Noida and Delhi border will still remain sealed, said the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration in their latest guidelines on Sunday.

The authorities also informed that the border of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad with Delhi will also be sealed and will only allow the movement which is related to essential services and the people with passes. The district administrations in consultation with the Health Department and the police will issue separate orders for respective areas following the guidelines of Union Ministries of Home and Health.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar held a meeting with senior ministers on late Sunday evening to discuss the new guidelines of the Centre which is termed as Unlock 1.0. Reports revealed that it was decided that there will be no restriction on inter-state and interdistrict movements. Moreover, the Delhi government is also in favour of opening the borders to allow the movement of people and goods from NCR regions of Haryana and UP.

Traffic movement at Delhi-Ghaziabad border near Ghazipur after government lifted restrictions on inter state and intra state movements. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/o7leiNCp5o — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Haryana saw a jump in the month of May. Haryana has a total of 2091 cases with 1023 active cases and 20 deaths. State Health Minister Anil Vij also assured the people of Haryana that there is no need to worry as the government has all the necessary arrangements to treat the patients.

