Unnao accident case: CBI is investigating the case and has so far booked 10 people on charges of murder. The main accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been framed under several IPC Sections and is presently lodged at Tihar jail.

The Unnao rape survivor is finally out of the danger and the hospital authorities have shifted the victim to a ward. The rape victim has been shifted to ward from ICU at AIIMS, New Delhi. Reports said the Central Bureau of Investigation team is yet to record the statement of the survivor. On July 28, the rape survivor met with a deadly accident when a car in which she was traveling collided with a truck that left rape survivor and her lawyer critically injured while two of her relatives died in the accident.

CBI, which is investigating the case, has so far booked 10 people for murder charges. The main accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been framed under several IPC Sections including 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Sengar is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

The family and neighbour of Unnao rape victim have also alleged that they were attacked by rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s close aides. The neighbour has alleged that Sengar’s aides attacked him with sticks and has been threatened to stay away from the case.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against the goons. The police have booked 3 persons in the village.

Earlier, the Supreme Court gave CBI an extension of two more weeks to complete investigation into a road accident. The court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay the lawyer’s family an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh for his medical expenses.

