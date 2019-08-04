The Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh has been shifted to the national capital from Sitapur District jail. Sengar claimed that a political conspiracy is going on against him.

The Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his confederate Shashi Singh has been taken to New Delhi from Sitapur District jail.

Sengar said he believes in God, the Supreme Court, and the CBI. It is very easy to accuse someone but difficult to prove. He added, it is a political conspiracy happened against him and there should be a fair investigation.

He told reporters that he was a BJP worker and worked honestly throughout his entire life. He told the reporters to go and see what he has done for the poor people in his village.

Sengar and his accomplice will be introduced before Delhi’s Tiz Hazari court on Monday in connection with the Unnao rape case.

Earlier, Tiz Hazari court has issued a production warrant against Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his confederate, Shashi Singh.

The expelled BJP lawmaker Sengar has been accused of the rape of a minor girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017.

Shashi Singh had allegedly tempted the victim into going to Sengar’s house.

The victim’s father died in 2018 in police custody.

However, another case of murder was lodged against Sengar after the rape survivor got into an accident on July 28.

A vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, two aunts and her lawyer were traveling rammed into a truck. The victim and her lawyer are fighting for life, while her aunts are critically injured.

