Unnao accident: The woman, who was allegedly raped by suspended and BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, had written to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of threats. She had sent a letter to the CJO, two weeks before the deadly accident of Sunday. Her mother and aunt were killed while she and her lawyer Mahendra Singh were critically injured.

Unnao accident: The Unnao rape survivor, who is battling for life in hospital, had written to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi about the threat perception, before two weeks of the deadly accident. In a letter, she said that several people visited her home, issuing threats to take back her case, failing to which her family would be implicated in fake cases. Pertinent to mention that her uncle Mahesh Singh is serving life imprisonment in jail, allegedly in a fake case.

The victim in a letter mentioned that accused Kuldeep Sengar’s brother Manoj Singh and came with Naveen Singh, son of another accused Sashi Singh and threatened to send her family members to jail if she does not take back her case. On last Sunday, the victim along with her lawyer was seriously injured in a road accident when she was traveling to meet her jailed uncle in Rae Bareli. Her mother and aunt died in the accident.

The family members of the woman have accused Sengar of conspiracy to eliminate the witness. The girl has been put on the ventilator support. Police have filed an FIR under Sections 302, 506, and 120-B against Sengar, his brother and others in connection with the accident. Sengar had allegedly raped the woman on June 4, 2017, when she visited his residence to seek a job.

After a massive outcry, the BJP on Tuesday suspended Sengar from the part. The suspension came after the Opposition targetted the saffron party in the Lok Sabha. The Congress also urged the Supreme Court to take Suo moto cognizance of the matter.

