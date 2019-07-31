Unnao accident: Police has released Unnao rape survivor's uncle after Allahabad High Court granted one-day parole to him to take part in the last rites of his wife. Mahesh Singh has been allowed to attend the last rites amidst tight security at Gangaghat. His wife, who is rape victim's aunt, was killed in a road accident on Sunday. Police has booked accused BJL MLA Kuldeep Sengar of murder.

Mahesh will be taken back to the jail by Wednesday evening. The Unnao rape case took a turn after a deadly accident killed rape survivor's mother and aunt on Sunday. She and her lawyer Mahendra Singh received critical injuries. Both are undergoing treatment. The woman is battling for her life and has been put on ventilator support.

Mahesh will be taken back to the jail by Wednesday evening. The Unnao rape case took a turn after a deadly accident killed rape survivor’s mother and aunt on Sunday. She and her lawyer Mahendra Singh received critical injuries. Both are undergoing treatment. The woman is battling for her life and has been put on ventilator support.

The accident happened when the family along with the lawyer was visiting Mahesh in a Rae Bareli jail. The deadly mishap took place when a truck hit the car they were traveling in. The number plates of the truck were covered with black ink. The family members alleged that jailed BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was behind the accident. Police booked Sengar and nine others for murder.

On Tuesday, Sengar was suspended from the party after BJP faced outrage. The issue also rocked the Parliament with Opposition accusing ruling BJP of inaction. In 2017, Unnao woman had accused Sengar of rape after she visited his residence for seeking a job. Last year, the rape case came to limelight after the rape survivor and her mother tried self-immolation outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

