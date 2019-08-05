Unnao accident: Supreme Court has ordered to airlift the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer from Lucknow to AIIMS Delhi. The orders came after the doctors at Lucknow hospital said that the victim is critical but stable.

Supreme Court on Monday ordered to shift Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who sustained severe injuries in a car-truck collision took place on July 28, from King George Medical University Hospital in Lucknow to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment. The court’s decision came after doctors at the Lucknow hospital described the condition of both the victims as critical but stable. The doctors in a statement said that there has been an improvement in the health of the Unnao rape survivor, adding she had contracted pneumonia. The doctors also said that the process of taking her off ventilator has started. On the other hand, the lawyer of the Unnao rape victim has been breathing without any ventilator support but was in a deep coma.

On the other hand, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, main accused in the case, is scheduled to be produced before a Delhi court today. Earlier on Sunday, he was taken to Delhi from Sitapur District jail by a team of the CBI. The CBI has also raided 17 locations in Unnao, Lucknow, Banda and Fatehpur in connection with the Unnao car accident case. The CBI also conducted a search operation at the residence of Sengar in Lucknow.

Supreme Court orders shifting the Unnao rape survivor to AIIMS Delhi, from King George Medical University Hospital in Lucknow, for further treatment. pic.twitter.com/MB97qXVHoA — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Unnao rape survivor has accused expelled BJP MLA of raping her in 2017. The case came to light after the victim and her mother tried to self immolate themselves outside the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After 2 years of justice being delayed, the Supreme Court has now handed over the case to the CBI.

