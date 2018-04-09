The father of the victim was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday after the father along with the whole family staged a protest outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday and tried to commit suicide. The victim had said that she had been pleading to the authorities from past one year but no action is being taken in this regard. The doctor looking after the man said that passed away in the early morning hours.

Father of the victim who was allegedly raped by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly died in police custody in Unnao. The father of the victim was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday after the father along with the whole family staged a protest outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday and tried to commit suicide for not taking action against the accused BJP MLA. Taking the cognizance of the reports, SSP Unnao has suspended at least five police officers who were responsible for the custody of the deceased. Later, issuing a statement on the matter, Unnao DIG Law&Order said that a magisterial enquiry will be conducted in the matter. He said, “If lapse found on the side of the police, action will be taken. The incident happened while the man was in judicial custody.” As per reports, the victim was continuously raped for hours by the MLA and his and his accomplices. The victim had said that she had been pleading to the authorities from past one year but no action is being taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, the doctor at a district hospital in Unnao said that the man was admitted to the hospital last night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. The doctor attending to the man said that he passed away in the early morning hours. “He was admitted to the hospital by the police,” said the Dr Atul at District hospital. On Sunday, an 18-year-old had tried to set herself ablaze near UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow. The girl had alleged that she was raped by the BJP MLA and his accomplices in June last year. The girl in her complaint had accused the MLA of Unnao district’s Bangermau constituency, Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The incident took place some 90 kilometres from the UP capital city of Lucknow.

Magisterial inquiry to be conducted. If lapse found on the side of police, action will be taken.The incident happened while the man was in judicial custody: DIG Law&Order over death of rape victim's father.Victim along with her family attempted suicide outside CM residence,y'day pic.twitter.com/s1L0Ze3bwS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2018

The victim also blamed the Unnao police for not taking any action in the matter. Meanwhile, the accused BJP MLA had denied all the charges and termed it as a conspiracy to malign his image in the society. The MLA termed it as an attempt by the opposition to tarnish his political image. He said, “I have no problems with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face the punishment.” The self-immolation bid which was foiled by the police took place outside the Golf Club gate of the chief minister’s residence.

