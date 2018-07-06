The Uttar Pradesh Police recently revealed that they have traced the victim and will take her to the women police station. The police have also assured that they will catch the accused by tonight. According to police, the group of men raped the woman on the pretext of offering her a lift. The incident took place when the woman was on her way to buy medicine.

Following the recent rape case that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, ADG Law and Order, Anand Kumar on Friday said that the police have traced the victim and will take her to the women police station. The police said that the woman was raped when she was on her way to a pharmaceutical store to buy medicine. The accused abducted the woman on the pretext of offering her lift. The group of men then took her to a secluded place where they raped her. Kumar further added that the police has been trying to nab the culprits by tonight. Earlier there were reports that the police has already nabbed two men and search for others is underway.

Speaking on the matter, DIG Law and Order, Praveen Kumar confirmed that investigation in the underway and 3 people have been arrested so far. He said, “The case is two months old, no report was filed by the victim earlier. The accused had recorded her video, her medical examination is underway.”

The matter came to light when a video featuring a woman being molested by three men surfaced on social media. In the video, the woman can be heard pleading and screaming for help and to let her go, but her continuous begging to leave her doesn’t seem to affect the men. In the video, there are three men who are molesting the woman, while another one is filming the entire incident. Earlier, it was reported that the group of men dragged the woman out of her home and brought her to a secluded place.

The group of men were so fearless that they were not even bothered about the fact that their faces are visible in the video. The woman, in the video, can be heard shouting bhaiya aisa kaam mat karo (Brother, please don’t do this)” while the group of men abuse her in reply. While one of them threatens her to beat with chappal, the other one shouts that he will make the video viral. Meanwhile, the Gangaghat Police has begun an investigation into the matter and is trying to arrest the accused by tonight.

