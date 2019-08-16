Unnao rape, accident case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar features in Independence Day ad: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, expelled BJP MLA and the prime accused in Unnao rape and murder case, was featured on an Independence Day advertisement along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The advertisements were seen in the local edition of a Hindi daily. A report in the News18 said that the ad has been given to the daily by a local BJP leader and chief of the Nagar Panchayat of Uugu in Unnao, Anuj Dixit. He told the ANI that he Sengar was the MLA of the area and that’s why his photo was put on the I-Day ad.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been accused of raping a minor girl two years ago. The incident came into light after the victim and her mother tried to self-immolate themselves outside the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Sengar is currently lodged at the Tihar Jail of the national capital.

The case took an unprecedented turn last month after the victim, her advocates and two of her relatives met a car accident. While the victim and the lawyer sustained severe injuries in the accident, two of her relatives lost their lives. The victim and her advocate were recently airlifted to AIIMS in Delhi from Lucknow.

Apart from that, Sengar has also been named in the case relating to the death of the victim’s father in jail. Earlier in the month, the CBI had conducted investigations at Sengar’s residence. The probes were conducted at 17 locations across UP including Unnao, Lucknow, Banda and Fatehpur in connection with the Unnao car accident case.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App