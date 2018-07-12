Unnao rape case accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday said once again reiterated that he is not guilty. Kuldeep Singh Sengar said that he has not got justice but it was one thing for which he will fight for in the court. The BJP lawmaker was arrested in April after a CBI probe was ordered in the case. Earlier, the victim in the case had attempted suicide in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office.

Unnao rape case accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday said that the CBI has not given him justice. Once again reiterating that all the allegation against him false, Kuldeep Singh Sengar said that he is a political person, I should have got justice but did not get. He added that he will consult his lawyers on the report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and fight his case. Sengar said that he will fight for justice in the court. Earlier in the day, the victim’s uncle has alleged that the girl’s family was being threatened by the BJP lawmaker from inside the jail.

A relative of the victim while speaking in the case earlier in the day had accused that the lawmaker was threatening the family even when he has been behind the bars. Meanwhile, the family of the victim is demanding a strong action should be taken by the party Kuldeep belongs to. Victim’s family has also alleged that why Kuldeep Singh Sengar is not being thrown out of the party, what is stopping the BJP to expel the accused lawmaker even after when a chargesheet has been filed in the case.

CBI has not given me justice. Raajnetik vyakti hoon, mujhe nyay milna chahiye tha nahin mila. I'll consult my lawyers on CBI report & fight for justice. I will get justice from the court. All the allegations on me are false: BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar accused in #Unnao rape pic.twitter.com/IfOQYcRlty — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 12, 2018

The girl had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her when she had visited his house for seeking a job. However, the BJP lawmaker refuted these charges. Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested in April when the victim had attempted suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow.

Previously, the victim’s family had alleged that UP police was not doing a fair investigation in the case and was trying to save the BJP lawmaker. It was after repeated requests and protests, a CBI inquiry was ordered in the case.

