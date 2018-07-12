Unnao rape victim's relative has alleged that the accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar is threatening girl's family even when he has been charged by the CBI and is behind the bars. Victim's uncle has said that why the party is not taking any action against the accused lawmaker and why he is not being expelled from the party.

Coming as a new development in the Unnao rape case, the victim’s uncle has alleged that accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar is threatening victim’s family from inside the jail. The BJP lawmaker was arrested in April after the victim tried to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath residence in Lucknow, and now the lawmaker has been accused by the girl’s uncle that he is trying to threaten the family. According to reports, the girl accused the BJP lawmaker of raping her when she had visited Sengar’s home to seek a job.

A lot of drama was witnessed earlier in April when the BJP lawmaker was accused of raping the Unnao girl. It was after a lot of pressure from the family, activists when a chargesheet was filed by the police in the alleged rape case. Meanwhile, Sengar’s wife had intervened and earlier said that he was not guilty. When Sengar was being interrogated by the police, his wife had appealed that he was depressed and had locked himself in a room and was also not talking to anyone.

Also Read: Hindu Pakistan row: Congress cautions Shashi Tharoor after BJP outrage

Meanwhile, victim’s family wants that the BJP lawmaker should be expelled from the party as they believe that if he will still be part of the party, then a fair probe in the matter would not be done. Victim’s family is of the demand that why BJP is not expelling its lawmaker even when a chargesheet has been filed against him and that he was in jail. However, speaking at the current situation, a BJP leader while speaking in the issue did not give any sign of commitment against the accused lawmaker mentioning that it was too soon. But he did say that the party was monitoring the developments in the case.

Also Read: 2 women in Assam found strangled in separate train washrooms

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More