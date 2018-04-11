Sangeeta Sengar, wife of the accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case has met Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh and said that his husband has isolated himself in a hotel room and is feeling helpless. Sharing her concern with the cops, accused Sengar's wide Sangeeta Sengar said that his husband is guilty and she is even ready along with her husband to undergo a narco-analysis test.

"We want the truth to come out. Just by using words like 'balaatkari', nothing will be proved," Unnao rape case accused BJP MLA's wife Sangeeta Sengar said

Sangeeta Sengar, wife of the accused BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case has met a police officer in Lucknow and demanded justice for her husband. Sengar’s wife has said that his husband has isolated himself in a hotel room in Unnao and is feeling helpless. Sangeeta Sengar met Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh and said that the media has already declared him guilty of rape. “He has isolated himself in his room and is feeling helpless. We want the truth to come out. Just by using words like ‘balaatkari’, nothing will be proved,” Sangeeta Sengar said.

Further speaking on the matter and asserting that her husband is not guilty, Sangeeta Sengar said that she is ready along with her husband to undergo narco analysis test. Sengar’s wife also added, “Our daughters are traumatised. We’re being mentally harassed. No evidence has been presented yet, and he’s already being called as rapist. If my husband is proven guilty, the entire family will give up their lives. My husband is innocent. If he is proven guilty, the entire family will give up their lives. The way evidence is being hidden, it is not correct, we want justice.”

Also Read: Cauvery protests force Chennai IPL matches to be shifted to other venue

Meanwhile speaking about the security of the victim’s family, ADG Lucknow zone Rajeev Krishna said, “the family will be provided full security. They have a relative in Delhi, now it is their decision if they want to live here in Unnao or in Delhi.” Rajeev Krishna is heading the SIT in Unnao rape case. “We have come here to investigate. I will send the interim report to the state government by this evening. All the angles are being investigated. There is no pressure on the SIT. It is working independently,” ADG Krishna added. The Allahabad High Court has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter, to be heard on 12 April. The court has also appointed an amicus curiae in the case.

Also Read: Bengaluru temple says no to jeans, shorts, sleeveless tops

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App