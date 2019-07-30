Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh suspended from BJP: Kuldeep Sengar, Unnao rape accused, has been suspended from the party, following the killing of victim's mother and aunt in the road accident. The rape survivor and her lawyer Mahendra Singh were critically injured. She has been put on ventilator support.

Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh suspended from BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar from the party after a massive outcry. The move came after opposition parties, including the Congress, AIMIM and others, attacked the BJP in the Lok Sabha over the death of the rape victim’s mother, aunt in a road accident on Sunday.

Accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of inaction in the case, the Congress also asked the Supreme Court to take Suo moto cognizance of the matter and intervene. The victim herself and her lawyer, who was traveling in the car, were also critically injured in the accident. An FIR was registered against Sengar, his brother and eight others in connection with Unnao rape case victim’s accident in Raebareli.

Sengar is a four-time MLA who was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old teen who had come from Unnao to meet the law-maker asking for a job on June 4, 2017. Sengar was booked under four sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences including rape, murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

In 2002, Sengar had registered his first victory from Unnao Sadar as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. Following the victory, he switched loyalty and joined the Samajwadi Party led by Mulayam Sigh Yadav. In 2007, Sengar won a seat from Bangermau. In 2012, he won the Bhagwant Nagar and joined the BJP in 2017 to contest the legislative election. This time, the leader also won from the seat.

