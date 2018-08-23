On August 18, 2018, a key witness in the Unnao rape and murder case died under mysterious circumstances. While the Maki police station SHO claimed that he died due to a prolonged illness, the family of the gangrape victim alleged that there is a possibility that he had been murdered by Kuldeep Singh Sengar's goons.

Following the Unnao rape and murder case which involves BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the gang-rape victim’s family has demanded that the body of a key witness should be exhumed for post-mortem. The key witness, who is identified as Yunus, died on August 18, under mysterious circumstances. The family had alleged that it was Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s men who have approached the key witness to weaken the entire case. The matter was highlighted after the survivor’s uncle submitted a letter to Unnao SP in which he raised the possibility of Yunus being poisoned and demanded exhumation of his body for the autopsy.

According to a report, the Maki police station SHO said that Yunus died of a prolonged illness while an uncle to Unnao rape victim alleged a possibility of a murder by BJP MLA’s goons. The deceased, Yunus was a key witness in the case in which the rape survivor’s father was allegedly assaulted, who later succumbed in the custody of local Maki police station on April 9, 2018.

In the wake of the key witness’ sudden death, the victim’s uncle met the Unnao SP and asked him to exhume the body for the post-mortem. He claimed that there is something wrong as the key witness could not die all of a sudden. He also said that he had been buried hurriedly, thus, there is a possibility that he had been murdered in a bid to weaken the case.

He has also urged the Unnao SP to register an FIR into the matter and order the Maki police to initiate a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the CBI has been continuously probing into the matter. On the other hand, BJP MLA Sengar has been taken into the custody for raping a minor girl in June last year.

