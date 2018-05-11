The Lucknow police have arrested 2 men for impersonating a senior CBI official and a BJP party leader for demanding Rs 1 crore from BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife Sangeeta Singh for ensuring a clean chit to her husband in the rape case. Sengar was an MLA of Bangarmau area. The incident came to light after Sangeeta along with her close aides filed a complaint in the police station. At present, Sengar is lodged in Sitapur jail for raping the minor girl who had come to his house looking for work.

In Unnao rape case, the Lucknow police have arrested 2 people allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 Crore from the wife of an accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar to get the case against the BJP MLA dropped. According to a report, the men identified as Alok Dwivedi and Vijay Rawat were posing falsely as a BJP party leader and the other as an official from the CBI. Speaking to media, Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said, “ The 2 men have been arrested for demanding Rs 1 crore from Sangeeta Singh, wife of Kuldeep Singh Sengar. They were offering to secure the release of the MLA from custody”.

While filling a complaint, Sangeeta Singh said that she first received a call from a man posing as a BJP leader on May 5. He had asked her for Rs 1 crore, and then came down to Rs 50 lakh when she said it was too much. The next day, another person, posing as a CBI officer, called her and told her to bring the money to the agency’s Lucknow office on May 7. The authorities traced the 2 men after Sangeeta Singh and her relatives filed a complaint in the nearby police station.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping a girl in 2017. The BJP MLA reportedly committed the crime after the victim went to his house looking for work. Just a few days after the incident, the minor girl tried to commit suicide 10 months ago and her father who had filed the complaint died in judicial custody. The case leads to public outrage and protests after which the police filed an FIR against the accused.

After the Uttar Pradesh government asked the CBI to take over the probe, the agency arrested Sengar and booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

