Unnao rape case accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger on late Wednesday reached before SSP office in Lucknow and said that he was innocent. The accused BJP MLA Sengar also mentioned that he was being framed in the case. Creating drama at the SSP's office, the accused BJP MLA while mentioning that he was being framed in the case also said he was ready to surrender if there was any arrest warrant against him.

Unnao rape case accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger on late Wednesday reached before SSP office in Lucknow and said that he was innocent. The accused BJP MLA Sengar also mentioned that he was being framed in the case. Creating drama at the SSP’s office, the accused BJP MLA while mentioning that he was being framed in the case also said he was ready to surrender if there was any arrest warrant against him.

Upon reaching SSP’s office, BJP MLA Sengar said, Will go whereever the media people want me to and we will talk there. I have come here after being requested by media personnels.” (Aap (media) jahan kaho wahin chalen. Apke channel mai chal kar baithen. Main channel ke saathiyon ke kehne se yaha aaya hoon. Channel ke saathi jahan par kahenge wahan chaloonga. Namaste.)

#WATCH: Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger on reaching SSP office, says 'Aap (media) jahan kaho wahin chalen. Apke channel mai chal kar baithen. Main channel ke saathiyon ke kehne se yaha aaya hoon. Channel ke saathi jahan par kahenge wahan chaloonga. Namaste' pic.twitter.com/i4W70qPSUq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2018

Earlier in the day, the accused BJP MLA Sengar’s wife had met top UP police official and said that the media had complained that media had already declared her husband as guilty. Sengar’s wife Sangeeta Sengar also demanded justice for her husband. She has said that her husband had isolated himself in a hotel room in Unnao and was feeling helpless. Sangeeta Sengar met Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh and said that the media had already declared him guilty of rape. “He has isolated himself in his room and is feeling helpless. We want the truth to come out. Just by using words like ‘balaatkari’, nothing will be proved,” Sangeeta Sengar said.

Further speaking on the matter and asserting that her husband was not guilty, Sangeeta Sengar said that she was ready along with her husband to undergo narco analysis test. Sengar’s wife also added, “Our daughters are traumatised. We’re being mentally harassed. No evidence has been presented yet, and he’s already being called as a rapist. If my husband is proven guilty, the entire family will give up their lives. My husband is innocent. The way evidence is being hidden, it is not correct, we want justice.”

WATCH: Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger reaches SSP office. pic.twitter.com/EZNM8VEXP1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2018

Meanwhile, the government which has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Unnao rape case involving a BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Wednesday submitted its first preliminary report. The Investigating team will also be probing the suspicious death of rape victim’s father who had died in custody. The SIT is being headed by Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow zone) Rajiv Krishna, who visited Unnao’s Makhi village to being the investigation in the case. The SIT team visited the crime scene and also the tree where rape victim’s father was tied and beaten.

(Updating …)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App