Unnao rape case: Considering the health of the rape survivor, a Delhi court on September 7 had directed in-camera temporary court proceedings at AIIMS in the case. The court has asked authorities to ensure that the victim's health was taken care of during proceedings.

Unnao rape case: Following the order of the Delhi court, the proceedings in the Unnao rape case has begun at AIIMS where the rape survivor is undergoing treatment. A judge has arrived at AIIMS trauma centre for the closed-door proceedings in the temporary court set-up.

The judge will record the statement of the rape survivor in the sexual assault case against accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The in-camera proceedings have prohibited public and press presence in the hospital with only the presence of judge, rape survivor and her aide.

On September 7, district judge Dharmesh Sharma who is also heading today’s proceedings had directed the police to set up a temporary court at Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre, AIIMS, for further proceedings.

How is this proceeding different than the usual court proceedings and what are the arrangements made for the same:

This one is an in-camera proceeding that will not have anyone from media or public. It’s a closed-door proceeding to record the victim’s statement while for witnesses, there won’t be any audio or video recording. The hospital authorities have been instructed to ensure that the cameras in the premises were switched-off during the proceedings.

The court has also directed the concerned officers to ensure that the rape survivor should not have any face-to-face contact with accused Sengar.

An experienced nursing officer has also been asked to remain with the rape survivor during the proceedings for her medication and to ensure that her condition was stable during the proceedings.

The woman will be brought on a stretcher and will be positioned at the right dais of the seminar hall to avoid contact with the defence.

In 2017, the victim was raped by Sengar when she visited his place to seek employment. No complaint was filed until 2018 when her parents lodged FIR against Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his kin. Despite the FIR, no action was taken against Sengar, instead, the woman’s father was booked in an arms case and he was beaten up in police custody allegedly by Sengar’s men. The father succumbed to injuries following which the girl attempted self-immolation in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s house.

In July this year, the girl met with an accident when a truck rammed into her car in which she was accompanied by her lawyer and two aunts. The latter died on the spot while she and the lawyer survived. Interestingly, two women constables allotted to guard her were off-duty that day. The family blamed Sengar and his goons for the accident and alleged that they received death threats from Sengar himself despite him being jailed.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App