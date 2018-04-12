The Allahabad High Court is expected to pronounce its order in the Unnao rape case on Friday, April 13. Earlier, while replying to the Allahabad High Court, the UP government counsel said they didn’t find any evidence against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the case. Commenting on the matter, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi stated justice will be done to the victim. Last night, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was seen outside the residence of the senior superintendent of police in Lucknow.

The Allahabad High Court, which took up suo motu cognisance of the Unnao rape case, is expected to pronounce its order in the case on Friday, April 13. The announcement was made by the High Court earlier on Thursday. It had then appointed Senior Advocate Gopal Chaturvedi as amicus curiae and had sought a reply from the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. It also questioned the state government as to why the MLA had not been arrested even after registering the FIR. As per the UP government, they did not have enough time to gather evidence against the BJP MLA. The UP government further added that they would arrest the MLA only once they had enough evidence. The bizarre claims by the UP government came in after the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, stated that justice will be done to the victim. The Unnao rape case has been taken over by the CBI after SIT submitted its chargesheet to the UP Government. On April 11, the prime accused in the matter, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was seen outside the residence of SSP in Lucknow.

While talking to media present outside the SSP’s residence, Sengar said he has come here to show that he is not running from the charges. “I came here to show to the media that I am not on the run, and I am very much in Lucknow. I am here, tell me what to do,” he said. The BJP MLA currently faces charges of raping a 16-year-old girl in June last year. After the incident, the family reported the matter but all their complaints went unheard by the UP Police. On Thursday, Union Minister Satyapal Singh said that SIT had submitted its report, and strict action awaits the guilty. “The SIT has submitted its report, strict action will be taken against guilty.I don’t know how much is he(#KuldeepSinghSengar) involved in the case, sometimes allegations are proven wrong also,” said Singh.

#Unnao rape case: Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrives at the hotel in Unnao where the victim's family members are staying pic.twitter.com/FiAbbkONhV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018

The SIT has submitted its report, strict action will be taken against guilty.I don't know how much is he(#KuldeepSinghSengar) involved in the case, sometimes allegations are proven wrong also: Satyapal Singh,Union Minister #UnnaoCase pic.twitter.com/uvNx3atDzo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018

Earlier today, UP DGP OP Singh addressing a media briefing said, “We have interrogated the accused and have also recorded statements of the family members. Nobody is defending, we are all saying is that we have to hear both sides. Now the case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who will decide on the arrest.” Another BJP MLA Surendra Singh claimed the rape survivor had filed a “false rape case” against a man in the past too. He added that after the case was registered, the man spent six months in jail. He said the truth will be out in the Unnao case when a narcotics test is done on Sengar and the victim-complainant.

