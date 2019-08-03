In a viral video, BJP MLA Ashish Singh Ashu called Kuldeep Sengar his brother and said he is going through difficult times. Ashish wished Sengar would walk out from jail soon. Ashish represents the Hardoi assembly.

A BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh has come in support of jailed BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Ashish Singh Ashu, who represents the Hardoi Assembly seat, has said that Kuldeep Sengar is facing difficult times and he wished that Kuldeep should be set free from the jail.

In a viral video, the BJP MLA called the rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar his brother. He said Kuldeep is going through difficult times. Ashish Singh wished the jailed MLA to walk out of the jail soon.

While addressing the panchayat event near Unnao, Ashish Singh said that he is with the accused as he has done nothing. He said he is sure Kuldeep will be freed from jail soon.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the rape of teenage girl when she had come to meet him for the job. Kuldeep Singh was also expelled from the party after public outrage against the Singh.

Earlier, this week, the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured and two of her relatives were killed in a car-truck collision. Later, the rape survivor accused Kulddep over the accident. The Supreme Court had ordered CBI to probe over the incident. Around three teams of CBI are working on the accident case. The court had given 7 days time to CBI to complete the probe into the accident.

Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey has also ordered to cancel the licenses of all the arms and weapons of MLA Kuldeep Singh.

