The CBI on Saturday booked Unnao rape accused, Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a fresh case of criminal conspiracy against the rape victim's father after framing a false case against him. The new charges were slapped on the MLA by the two officials, who made a shocking revelation in connection with the case. The BJP MLA is in a two-day custody of CBI from Sunday morning.

In a shocking turn of events, the CBI on Saturday booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a case of criminal conspiracy “for framing the rape victim’s father in a false case,” the Hindustan Times reported. The BJP MLA, who is accused of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao town last year, will remain in the CBI custody for two days. Reports said that the police had booked victim’s father under the Arms Act. Two other police officials of the Makhi police station are in three-day CBI custody since Friday for allegedly framing a false case against rape victim’s father.

The fresh case has been registered against the BJP MLA following the revelations made by former station house officer of Makhi police station Ashok Singh Bhadauria and sub-inspector Kamta Prasad Singh of the same police station. The arrested officials revealed that they had framed the victim’s father in a false case of possessing illegal firearms after the MLA’s brother and his aides had beaten him on April 3. Following this, the victim’s father had suffered severe injuries but was sent to the jail by the two cops without giving proper treatment.

The official said that two cops were arrested under charges of criminal conspiracy, giving false information, creating false evidence, framing incorrect record despite being the public servant and showing an illegal firearm in possession of the victim’s father. The victim’s father died in the police custody following his injuries on April 9.

Earlier, Sengar and his woman aide were booked for raping and kidnapping the minor girl. The MLA’s brother Atul Singh Sengar and his five aides were booked in connection with the murder of the rape victim’s father.

“The MLA will be quizzed about the fresh case during the two-day custody and will be brought face-to-face with the cops,” an official was quoted as saying. Sengar has been lodged in Sitapur jail from Sunday morning.

